Piper Alderman's Doing Business in Australia guide provides an overview of the legal and regulatory environment in which organisations doing business in Australia must operate.

In this latest edition of the guide, we outline the key rules, regulations and systems in place in Australia. The guide includes an overview of Australia's economy, government and legal systems, and then moves on to cover practical issues around business structures, the regulation of business, foreign investment rules, employment systems, taxation, intellectual property and much more.

We also provide a summary of specific areas of interest such as Blockchain & Fintech, Financial Regulation, Energy & Resources sector issues and Therapeutic Goods.

Australia is a land of great natural beauty and boundless opportunity. Despite often turbulent global financial conditions, Australia's economy continues to be one of the world's most stable. Sound governance creates certainty for foreign investment and Australia's skilled workforce, ties to Asia and success in key industries makes Australia a great place for doing business.

Download the Doing Business in Australia Guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.