As first published in The Primerus Paradigm - March 2021 Edition.

Serving documents outside the jurisdiction requires added due diligence and careful research. After all, improper foreign service could result in the document being dismissed with prejudice in the foreign jurisdiction. Selwyn Black's paper, Serving Documents Overseas A Quick Guide , first published in Primerus' 'Paradigm', provides a practical guide for serving documents between countries where the Hague Service Convention applies.

