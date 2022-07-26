ARTICLE

Our latest global report finds that the insurance industry has a central role in building wider understanding about climate-related risks and in mitigating against those risks. It canvasses the views of insurance industry experts and citizens from a wide range of markets to explore four key issues:

The impact of climate change on insurers

How to mobilise insurance markets to mitigate climate risks

Value chain risk arising from climate risk

The growing trend of climate litigation risk.

Filling the data gaps, improving the data quality, and ensuring much more comprehensive levels of corporate climate disclosures across all enterprises of all sizes is a vital step in ensuring that underwriters can price climate risks effectively.

Strategic recommendations

The report sets out six strategic recommendations for senior managers to adopt them, to stay ahead of potential exposure, including the likelihood of environmental liability claims made against them and reputational harm: