If you have been injured in a motor vehicle accident in South Australia, the aftermath can be overwhelming. In addition to dealing with injuries and vehicle damage, there's often the question of how to pursue compensation for your losses. You may be eligible to bring a claim for compensation under South Australia's Compulsory Third Party ("CTP") Scheme.

Under the CTP Scheme, every registered vehicle in South Australia holds a policy of CTP insurance. This means that if you're injured in a motor vehicle accident, regardless of whether you were a driver, passenger, pedestrian, or cyclist, you may be able to bring a claim for compensation under the at-fault driver's CTP insurance policy.

How do I lodge a CTP claim if I can't identify the at fault driver?

To lodge the claim against an at-fault driver, you need to know their identity but what happens when their identity cannot be ascertained? The most common example of this is where the at-fault driver has left the scene of the accident so their name and registration number are unknown.

Complicating matters further, if the vehicle involved in the accident is unregistered, it lacks a policy of Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance. Without CTP coverage, there is no avenue for compensation through the vehicle's insurance.

To address the injustice of injured individuals being unable to claim compensation due to unknown driver identities or uninsured vehicles, the Nominal Defendant intervenes. Rather than pursuing the at-fault driver, you have the option to bring the claim against the Nominal Defendant.

To bring a Nominal Defendant claim, there are a few additional requirements that need to be met so it is important that you obtain legal advice as soon as possible to ensure that these requirements are satisfied. A failure to meet these requirements may result in your claim being rejected or failing.

If your claim is rejected or ultimately fails, you will be unable to claim compensation for your injuries.

If you find yourself in a situation where you have been injured in a motor vehicle accident, and the at-fault driver is unknown or uninsured, the Nominal Defendant could be your pathway to compensation. It ensures that you are not left without recourse due to these circumstances.

Navigating the process of bringing a claim against the Nominal Defendant can be complex, and it's crucial to meet all the necessary requirements to avoid rejection or failure of your claim. Seeking legal advice promptly can help ensure your claim is handled effectively.

