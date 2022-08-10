If you have been ill or injured and have lodged a claim with your Insurer, you will know how challenging it can be.

At Carroll & O'Dea, it's our job to simplify the claims process for you as much as possible - so that you can put your best claim forward.

Don't assume once you've lodged your claim, that will do the rest

This is a common mistake we see in this area - that once lodged, the claim will take care of itself.

And if there is a key information gap that the Insurer can't resolve, your claim may not ultimately be paid.

How to improve your TPD claim

It is important you do not underestimate the importance of working with your Insurer to ensure they have key information to support a claim:

Medical information - especially from your treating doctors, who are usually best placed to understand your ongoing medical condition

Sometimes Insurers don't do the best job at explaining to you the type of information they need and why they need it.

Complicating it further, sometimes your former employer won't respond to your request for information. And sometimes it just gets too hard to work all this out.

That's where we come in. It's our job to work out how to best progress your claim.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.