Presented by CTP Insurance Partner Stephanie Davis on Thursday 16 June 2022, this webinar recording provides an overview of how the Motor Accident Injuries Act 2017, Motor Accident Injuries Regulation 2017 and the Motor Accidents Guidelines work together to define minor injuries and the procedure for assessment of Minor Injury Disputes.

The webinar focused on some of the recent Review Panel Decisions on Minor Injury Disputes, and provides valuable insight into how the PIC has addressed these Disputes, making it easier to determine whether an injured person has sustained minor or non-minor injuries for the purpose of your liability decisions.

The Decisions addressed include:

This seminar will be highly-relevant to anyone working within the CTP Insurance space - specifically, the new scheme under the Motor Accident Injuries Act 2017.

