It's really challenging to run your TPD claim with your Insurer alone and without legal support.

Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) data shows high levels of refused TPD claims and an equally high number of people who simply give up their claim.

At Carroll & O'Dea Lawyers we believe with the right approach and the right information, we can put your claim to the Insurer in a way that presents your best chances of success.

So, if you have an existing claim and you feel you have any concerns about it, contact us as soon as you can. Your best chance is before an assessor considers refusing your claim.

Martin contacted us and this is his story.

How Carroll & O'Dea Lawyers helped Martin.

Martin was injured in his workplace back in 2015 and had not been able to work since. That meant his wife became the sole income earner in the family. Martin's claim had been with his insurer for close to a year and in that time, Martin provided what he thought was useful information to support his claim. The insurance delay was putting a lot of pressure on him and his family. Martin received a warning letter that his claim was going to be refused and was frustrated, dismayed and at loss to work out why his claim wasn't being supported by the Insurer. Martin contacted Carroll & O'Dea to assist.

Our approach to Martin's TPD claim? Getting in early & before a claim is rejected

We had to move fast before Martin received a formal refusal on his claim. We spoke to his insurer to understand their concerns. In those discussions we found there was medical evidence from Martin's Workers Compensation claim - that we were also running - that gave the insurer a better understanding of the chronic nature of Martin's condition. We also helped the insurer to understand that the reasons why Martin hadn't provided key information earlier. Within a very short time the insurer confirmed they had sufficient information to pay the claim. Martin said our involvement resolving his TPD claim came at a crucial time for him and his family.

Why you should talk to us, like Martin did.

We understand how TPD claims should be fairly assessed and our approach is based on our extensive experience.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.