Now that you understand that Carroll & O'Dea Lawyers' experience matters in TPD claims, here are our Top 3 Tips to running any TPD claim.

Your TPD claim is unique

Your TPD claim is unique because every ill or injured person has a very personal story to tell about their ongoing disablement and challenges to gainful employment

Understand your Insurer's position

Working with your Insurer (not against them) - to understand your Insurer's concerns and explain to the Insurer your ongoing challenges

Know your TPD Cover

Understanding the TPD policy and cover that applies as not all TPD cover is the same

At Carroll & O'Dea we know how to prepare your TPD claim, ensuring it has the best chance of success. And our job is to work with your Insurer, so they know who you are and they truly understand your challenges since becoming ill or injured.

We do this by following a simple and direct approach:

Your TPD claim

In a world where people become processes and it can feel like your TPD claim is just another number in a system, it is crucial that we demonstrate to your Insurer that your TPD claim matters. We can do this because we truly understand our clients and their daily challenges.

It sounds simple, but we think much of what goes wrong in insurance claims is a misunderstanding of the challenges faced by you when you get ill or injured, and the your Insurer's response to those challenges.

It's our job to engage with your Claims manager in a way that they can better understand everything about you and your TPD claim. Our experience is that once an Insurer knows who you are and why you can't work, you are much more likely to have a better claims experience and success in your TPD claim.

Your Insurer

We understand how difficult life becomes when you are ill or injured and off work, and sometimes it can feel that your Insurer is making it very difficult for you in their assessment of your claim.

It can be tempting to simply make a complaint against your Claims manager, especially when things don't seem to be moving in the way you want them to.

Whilst there will certainly be times when it's important to call out, for review, unfair claims assessment, it is our experience is that sometimes your best chance of success lies with your Claims manager.

We know when to take up the fight with your Insurer and when it's appropriate to work with your Insurer to get a successful outcome to your claim.

Your cover

Whilst TPD cover generally applies to people who are ill or injured there are some very important differences between policies. You might have one of the following definitions in your TPD policy:

Any occupation - (a common TPD definition)

Own occupation - (Provides stronger TPD cover, less common definition)

Activities for Daily Living (ADL) - TPD (Often applies to casual employees, not easily met)

The TPD cover you have will impact the type of information your Insurer will require to approve the claim.

ASIC reports that if the ADL definition applies to you, it is more likely your claim will be refused.

If you cannot satisfy the definition of your TPD cover, your claim simply cannot succeed.

Our role is to ensure that you have been provided with a clear understanding by your Insurer of the TPD definition and assessment that will take place in relation to your claim.

