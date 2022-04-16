ARTICLE

Australia: Article 3 – What happens when things go wrong with your TPD claim?

We understand that it can be frustrating when your TPD claim isn't going well. But getting into a disagreement with your insurer can be a tricky affair, even when it is justified.

‘Unfair treatment' may not establish a basis for payment of a TPD claim

We see many instances of cases where customers ‘lock in' to a long term dispute with their insurer. Often it relates to way in which they have been unfairly treated along the way.

Yet for every case where concerns about unfair treatment are made out, there are many more cases where the customer still hasn't been able to prove the claim should be paid.

In this sense, we believe many people may be locked into a downward spiral – against their interests, where they may ‘win the battle' but have in fact ‘lost the war'.

A key focus should be on ensuring the best possible outcome for your claim at all times.

If things aren't working out, there are options

The most important thing to remember is that if your claim isn't on the right track, it is important to get advice early and ideally, before your claim is rejected

Everything we do is geared to ensuring the best chance for success of your TPD claim.

If we consider it's in your best interests to engage at a deeper level with your existing Claims manager we will do that.

If we need to escalate your claim for review or file for Court proceedings, we will do that.

