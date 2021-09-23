The world will not be the same again, or at least not the same again in the short to medium term. The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced an event which has caused massive dislocation to ordinary business activities and, notwithstanding government assistance, has caused massive loss to the private sector directly or indirectly.

John Walter and Phoebe Le analyse Systemic Risks, in particular, the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the impact of these risks on insurance markets and risk management in long-term contracts and how these issues can be addressed.

