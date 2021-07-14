Presented by General Insurance Partner Peter Bennett and Associate Linda Huynh on Tuesday 6 July 2021, this webinar examines a range of significant cases relating to apportionment and contribution in insurance.

Please CLICK HERE to download the accompanying PDF handout.

Discussion topics include:

  • Contributory negligence.
  • Failing to keep a proper lookout.
  • Intoxication.
  • Contributory negligence can defeat a claim by being determined at 100%.
  • Contributory negligence in contract.
  • Joint tortfeasor, where judgment entered for a defendant.
  • Proportionate liability.
  • Where the plaintiff is unable to recover from the concurrent wrongdoer.
  • Liability of an employer for a hire worker.

