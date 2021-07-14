Presented by General Insurance Partner Peter Bennett and Associate Linda Huynh on Tuesday 6 July 2021, this webinar examines a range of significant cases relating to apportionment and contribution in insurance.
Discussion topics include:
- Contributory negligence.
- Failing to keep a proper lookout.
- Intoxication.
- Contributory negligence can defeat a claim by being determined at 100%.
- Contributory negligence in contract.
- Joint tortfeasor, where judgment entered for a defendant.
- Proportionate liability.
- Where the plaintiff is unable to recover from the concurrent wrongdoer.
- Liability of an employer for a hire worker.
