Presented by General Insurance Partner Peter Bennett and Associate Linda Huynh on Tuesday 6 July 2021, this webinar examines a range of significant cases relating to apportionment and contribution in insurance.

Discussion topics include:

Contributory negligence.

Failing to keep a proper lookout.

Intoxication.

Contributory negligence can defeat a claim by being determined at 100%.

Contributory negligence in contract.

Joint tortfeasor, where judgment entered for a defendant.

Proportionate liability.

Where the plaintiff is unable to recover from the concurrent wrongdoer.

Liability of an employer for a hire worker.

