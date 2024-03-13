ARTICLE

In this episode of The Cut, host Simon Cathro, Managing Principal of Cathro & Partners, welcomes listeners to season 3.

This season the team will delve into the legal industry with a focus on insolvency, restructuring, and related legal matters. Simon and his guest, Tom Gardner, a restructuring lawyer from Gilbert & Tobin, discuss the complexities of insolvency law, sharing insights from their extensive experience handling various cases, from manufacturing and retail to food delivery services. Tom recounts their career journey, starting from working for Justice Black at the Supreme Court, where they were first exposed to insolvency matters, to their current role dealing with stakeholders in distressed situations.

The conversation also touches on the lighter side of legal work, including the daily responsibilities of a law clerk, right down to the critical task of getting the judge's cappuccino.

Tune in for an informative session that sheds light on the intricacies of insolvency law and the roles of those who navigate this challenging field.

[00:03:36] Personal Property Securities Register.

[00:07:33] Notice board overhaul in law.

[00:11:31] Complexities of Personal Property Law.

[00:17:37] PPSR registration changes.

[00:21:28] Purchase Money Security Interest.

[00:26:27] PPSR complexities and case law.

[00:32:28] Register data points reduction.

[00:36:12] Asset detachment and financing.

[00:39:10] Reducing fraud and providing clarity.

