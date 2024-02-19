Discharged from bankruptcy? Let's first discuss bankruptcy before defining the term. Bankruptcy is a legal process that helps individuals or businesses unable to repay their debts get a fresh start. It offers relief from overwhelming debt and allows for a reorganisation of finances. So what can happen if you declare bankruptcy?

You'll be assigned a trustee: This is a licensed professional who will manage your bankruptcy estate, which includes your assets and liabilities.

Your assets may be sold: The trustee will assess your assets and sell any non-exempt ones to pay off your debts as much as possible. Exempt assets typically include essential items like your home (up to a certain value), car (up to a certain value), and household goods.

You'll be subject to income contributions: If you earn above a certain threshold, you'll be required to make regular payments to your trustee from your income. These payments will be used to further pay off your debts.

You'll have restrictions on your financial activities: You may be restricted from borrowing money, entering into certain contracts, or holding certain directorships.

Your bankruptcy will be publicly recorded: Your bankruptcy will be listed on the National Personal Insolvency Index (NPII) from how the bankruptcy commenced to how it may end.

Let us know discuss the term 'discharged from bankruptcy' in this article.

What Is 'Discharged From Bankruptcy'?

So what does this term mean? After navigating the three-year journey of bankruptcy, a " bankruptcy discharge" marks the bittersweet end. Like a weight lifted, you're no longer legally considered an undischarged bankrupt. This automatic freedom typically arrives three years and one day after either:

A creditor's petition (involuntary bankruptcy) is accepted, meaning they officially put you into bankruptcy. In the event of voluntary bankruptcy, the statement of affairs is lodged along with the 'debtor's petition' to commence the bankruptcy; or

You file your statement of affairs, detailing your financial situation for the assigned trustee.

While three years is the usual route, some bumps in the road can extend the journey. But once a bankrupt's discharge arrives, it comes with a sigh of relief:

Escape from most restrictions: Many limitations imposed during bankruptcy, like financial activity controls, fade away.

Start fresh (mostly): Though free from most debts, some post-discharge obligations towards the trustee remain.

Section 149 of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 lays out the legal details of discharge. So, while you celebrate this new chapter, keep in mind any lingering responsibilities.

Discharged From Bankruptcy: What Happens After?

Indeed, being discharged from bankruptcy marks a fresh financial start for you. However, the story of your bankrupt estate isn't quite over. Here's what to expect:

1. Unfinished Business: The trustee might still need time to wrap things up, even beyond your discharge date. This could be for various reasons:

Chasing clues: Investigations into your finances might still be ongoing.

Selling off assets: Any unsold property needs to be dealt with.

Collecting loose ends: Income contributions you owe may still need to be collected.

Sharing the spoils: Dividing the remaining estate among your creditors might take some time.

What you owned before discharge doesn't magically reappear. Any divisible property the trustee holds onto stays with them, even after you're officially debt-free. But don't worry, they have to follow strict rules and deadlines for selling it off.

2. Helping hand, not burden: The Official Trustee will do their best to finish everything up quickly and efficiently. They're on your side, not trying to prolong the process.

3. One last duty: Even though you're free from most obligations under the Bankruptcy Act, you still have one final task – cooperate with the trustee to settle any remaining issues. This might involve providing information or completing paperwork.

4. Income contributions: a lingering debt: If you had an income contribution liability before discharge, it doesn't magically vanish. You'll still need to pay the outstanding amount to the trustee.

What About 'Undischarged Bankruptcy'?

Still tangled in the debt web and far from being discharged from bankruptcy? That's what it's like being an undischarged bankrupt. Here's what you need to know:

You're still legally responsible for paying your debts, unlike those with a clean slate.

Forget about leadership roles. As a manager, director, or company officer, your duties are automatically on hold while undischarged. Inform the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) about your resignation from these positions.

(ASIC) about your resignation from these positions. Borrowing from banks? Not happening. That's another perk of being debt-free that you'll miss out on.

Can Bankruptcy Be Extended?

Yes. Your trustee can stretch your bankruptcy beyond the usual three years if you haven't been playing nice. Basically, neglecting your obligations can lead to an "Objection to Discharge," meaning more time in debt limbo.

The new timeline before being discharged from bankruptcy? It can stretch to five or even eight years, depending on how you started your bankruptcy and the specific reason for the objection. Think of it as a detour on your path to financial fresh air. This detour can happen for several reasons:

Gone AWOL: Leaving Australia without permission or ignoring the trustee's requests can trigger an objection. Hidden treasure?: Failing to disclose all actual or expected income, assets, or debts can also land you in hot water. Empty promises: Skipping mandatory payments is another red flag for the trustee. Failure to explain how you even skip payments will result in extended bankruptcy.

But don't panic! If you feel unfairly hit by an "Objection to Discharge," you can fight back. Just fill out a "Request for Review" form.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.