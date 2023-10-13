In episode eight of season two of "The Cut", Managing Principal, Simon Cathro, sits down with Angela Barkhouse - Managing Director, Head of Caribbean of Quantuma. In a wide-ranging discussion, Angela gives her insights on financial investigations and asset recovery, insolvency's investigative use, techniques for examining financial misconduct, BVI entities, fraud within economic cycles, forensic investigations, thinking like a criminal and blatant criminal activity.
What you'll learn about:
- Asset recovery and investigations. [00:02:14]
- An interesting topic. [00:07:10]
- Using insolvency for asset recovery. [00:10:56]
- Investigating financial wrongdoing effectively. [00:14:18]
- Purpose of BVI entities. [00:18:09]
- Fraud during economic cycles. [00:22:14]
- Getting into forensic investigations. [00:26:39]
- Thinking like a criminal. [00:29:41]
- Blatantly criminal activities. [00:32:09]
