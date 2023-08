ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

I doctored the statements... The bulk of the figures are fabricated. There would have been some transaction but I don't know the real figures.

— David Fairfull to Ben McCallum, according to Mr McCallum's affidavit.

Download to read more

The final moments of AI Start-up Metigy founder... pdf.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.