Forged signatures, valuable sneakers and missing dresses being held by the husband of missing fraudster Melissa Caddick featured in the latest court stoush as receivers try to wind up the conwoman's estate.

On Wednesday, Michael Hayter - Insolvency Partner and the solicitor representing the receivers, expressed frustration over the refusal of her second husband, hairdresser Anthony Koletti, to hand back some of his wife's dresses.

A collection of 30 pairs of high-end sneakers collected by Caddick's 17-year-old son is also proving to be contentious.

"I know this is going to sound petty," said Hayter, adding: "They're not the normal type sneakers that I wear."

But from what receivers could ascertain, at least one pair purchased by his mother from Christian Dior could be valued at $12,000 if they were in mint condition, the solicitor said.

Hayter said Koletti was frustrating the receivers' request to be able to inspect the shoes to see whether they have any value. If not, "we can move on," he said.

