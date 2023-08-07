Receivers in the Melissa Caddick case want to inspect 30 pairs of the dead conwoman's shoes, some of which may be worth up to $12,000, a court has heard.

Michael Hayter, Insolvency Partner and the solicitor acting for the receivers, said they were seeking access to Ms. Caddick's sneaker collection, which was being held by her son and Mr. Koletti.

"In terms of what is in dispute, and I know this is going to sound petty, one of the matters in dispute is 30 pairs of sneakers which are held by the stepson of Mr. Koletti," Mr. Hayter said.

"I should say they're not the normal type of sneakers that I wear."

"One of the pairs, we've ascertained that it was purchased by Ms Caddick from Christian Dior. And if in mint condition has a value of approximately $12,000. These sneakers may have substantial value."

Mr. Hayter told the court that the collection was removed from Dover Heights home.

Justice Markovic told Mr Hayter that he should to come to an agreement with Mr Koletti's lawyers to inspect the collection to ascertain their value.

Mr. Koletti also took several of Caddick's dresses when he vacated their Dover Heights marital home and had handed back all but two, the court heard.

And Mr Hayter told Justice Brigitte Markovic the receivers wanted to inspect them and if they were of limited value, they could remain in Mr Koletti's possession.

