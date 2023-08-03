In the ever-evolving landscape of corporate insolvency, being vigilant to early warning signs has become crucial for informed decision-making in providing credit. According to Cathro & Partners principal, Andrew Blundell, understanding key indicators such as accounting irregularities, cash flow analysis, and related party loans can significantly impact credit decisions.

Download to read more

Navigating Insolvency Risks: Key Indicators and Strategies for Creditors.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.