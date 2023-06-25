ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Insolvency professionals speak with ARITA NSW

How do interim leaders chart a course through complexity and difficult times?

A distressed organisation requires a special type of leader. One who can drive change. Many restructuring and insolvency professionals understand the challenge of providing stability and direction when organisations are facing upheaval.

As part of the recent NSW/ACT Division Conference, KordaMentha Partners, Kate Conneely and John Mouawad, McGrathNicol Partner, Jason Ireland, and Wexted Advisors Partner, Andrew McCabe, participated in a panel discussion, sharing their experiences with complex stakeholder management to guide organisations through sensitive, often high-stakes transitions. The June edition of the ARITA Journal captured their expert insights on the pros and cons of taking on an interim role in a distressed business.

Download the feature article, as published in the ARITA Journal, here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.