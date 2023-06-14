Under the Corporations Act 2001, there are several transactions that may be considered voidable in circumstances where a company is placed into liquidation.
In the video, you'll discover these key points:
- The common types of voidable transactions.
- What is unfair preferences?
- What is unfair loans?
- What should creditors be aware of when it comes to voidable transactions?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.