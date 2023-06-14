Under the Corporations Act 2001, there are several transactions that may be considered voidable in circumstances where a company is placed into liquidation.

In the video, you'll discover these key points:

The common types of voidable transactions. What is unfair preferences? What is unfair loans? What should creditors be aware of when it comes to voidable transactions?

