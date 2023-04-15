ARTICLE

In our second episode for season 2, Nick Pilavidis, CEO-AICM, provides his insights into the Australian Credit Industry.

Nick has been with the AICM for 9 years, starting in debt collection and property management overseas soon after landing a role at Ricoh Australia for 14 years.

This is a wide ranging conversation about insolvency through the lens of a credit manager touching on;

Predictions of credit and insolvency over the next 6-12 months through these economic times

How to find an appropriate way to deal with consumer debt from a commercial and health and well being aspect

The bankruptcy threshold changes

Results from a recent survey of AICM members

Why having clear communications with small businesses is key to resolving credit and debt

What Nick does in his personal life when he's not at AICM

And much more

Links

Nick Pilavidis Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolas-pilavidis-micm-cce

Andrew Blundell Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-blundell-2a54664/

AICM - https://www.aicm.com.au/

RICOH - https://www.ricoh.com.au/

Young credit professional of the year - https://www.aicm.com.au/awards-accreditation/young-credit-professional-of-the-year/

Bankruptcy threshold changes - https://www.afsa.gov.au/resource-hub/indexed-amounts

