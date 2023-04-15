In our second episode for season 2, Nick Pilavidis, CEO-AICM, provides his insights into the Australian Credit Industry.
Nick has been with the AICM for 9 years, starting in debt collection and property management overseas soon after landing a role at Ricoh Australia for 14 years.
This is a wide ranging conversation about insolvency through the lens of a credit manager touching on;
- Predictions of credit and insolvency over the next 6-12 months through these economic times
- How to find an appropriate way to deal with consumer debt from a commercial and health and well being aspect
- The bankruptcy threshold changes
- Results from a recent survey of AICM members
- Why having clear communications with small businesses is key to resolving credit and debt
- What Nick does in his personal life when he's not at AICM
- And much more
Links
- Nick Pilavidis Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolas-pilavidis-micm-cce
- Andrew Blundell Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-blundell-2a54664/
- AICM - https://www.aicm.com.au/
- RICOH - https://www.ricoh.com.au/
- Young credit professional of the year - https://www.aicm.com.au/awards-accreditation/young-credit-professional-of-the-year/
- Bankruptcy threshold changes - https://www.afsa.gov.au/resource-hub/indexed-amounts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.