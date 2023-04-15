In our second episode for season 2, Nick Pilavidis, CEO-AICM, provides his insights into the Australian Credit Industry.

Nick has been with the AICM for 9 years, starting in debt collection and property management overseas soon after landing a role at Ricoh Australia for 14 years.

This is a wide ranging conversation about insolvency through the lens of a credit manager touching on;

  • Predictions of credit and insolvency over the next 6-12 months through these economic times
  • How to find an appropriate way to deal with consumer debt from a commercial and health and well being aspect
  • The bankruptcy threshold changes
  • Results from a recent survey of AICM members
  • Why having clear communications with small businesses is key to resolving credit and debt
  • What Nick does in his personal life when he's not at AICM
  • And much more

