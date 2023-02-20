ARTICLE

If you operate a business, it is important to be aware of what can happen if you receive a payment from a customer who subsequently goes into bankruptcy or liquidation, and that payment is found to be an unfair preference payment. Payments that are unfair preferences can be 'clawed back' by a liquidator or bankruptcy trustee.

Although the term 'unfair preference' is commonly referred to when a company goes into liquidation, the concept of an 'unfair preference payment' is not commonly understood. So, what is does 'unfair preference' mean and what you should you be aware of?

The law concerning unfair preferences varies a little depending on whether the person who made the payment was a company or an individual.

In the case of payments made by a company, an unfair preference is defined in s 588FA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) as a transaction between a company and a creditor which results in the creditor receiving more in respect of an unsecured debt, than the creditor would receive in a winding up of the company. Basically, where one creditor had been paid and others have not, it has been 'preferred' which is not fair to other creditors.

For individuals, s 122 of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth) contains an equivalent provision for unfair preferences and the circumstances in which a transfer of property in favour of a creditor can be declared void and clawed back by the trustee in bankruptcy.

Elements of an unfair preference

The basic elements of an unfair preference are that:

there is a debtor/creditor relationship between the insolvent company and the creditor;

the creditor receives a payment from the insolvent company;

the payment is in respect of an unsecured debt1; and

as a result of the transaction the creditor receives more than the creditor would have received if the creditor had claimed the debt in the winding up.

How long does a liquidator have to bring a claim for an unfair preference?

The first notice that you may receive about an unfair preference payment, will be from a liquidator or trustee in bankruptcy that has been appointed to one of your former customers.

A liquidator can make a claim to clawback an unfair preference within the following time frames (unless a Court extends the time):

three years after the 'relation-back date' (in simple terms, the 'relation-back date' is: in the case of a company in administration, if immediately before the administration, the day on which a restructuring began; or for a voluntary wind up by special resolution where the company was under administration, the day on which a winding up is taken to have begun or the day on which the administration began; and in the case of an order that the company be wound up, the day on which the application for wind up was filed 2 ; or

; or 12 months after the liquidator was appointed to the company.

Is it an insolvent transaction?

An unfair preference may also be what the Corporation Act calls an 'insolvent transaction'3 if:

the company was insolvent at the time the transaction was entered into; or

the company became insolvent as a result of entering into the transaction.

The Court can order a creditor to repay an unfair preference that is also an insolvent transaction if the transaction took place:

during the 6 months before the 'relation-back day'; or

in the period between the relation back day and the day when winding up began; or

during the 4 years ending on the relation-back day if a related entity was a party to the transaction.

The Insolvency Law Reform Act 2016 (Cth) (ILRA)4 introduced a section to the Act to help identify what the relation back day will be. As referred to above, the 'relation back day' will usually (but not always) be the date that a wind-up application is filed. The changes to the relation-back day definition now rectify what was a gap in the law when it came to assessing the following scenario:

an application to wind-up a company is filed into Court;

administrators are appointed before the Court determines the winding-up application; and

the Court subsequently (despite the company being in Voluntary Administration) winds-up the company and Official Liquidators are appointed.

The relation back day now begins from step (a)5.

Possible defences to an unfair preference claim

The following defences may be available to challenge an unfair preference claim:

the "running account" defence;

the "good faith" defence – that the party acted in good faith and had no reasonable grounds to suspect the company was insolvent: s 588FG(2) of the Act;

the doctrine of ultimate effect; and

mutual credit and set off: s 553C of the Act providing that at the time credit was given to the company, you were not aware that the company was insolvent6.

"Running account" defence

The 'running account' defence, which can potentially reduce the amount claimed,is only available where there have been multiple transactions as part of an ongoing business relationship between the company and creditor (a running account). The series of transactions are treated as constituting a single transaction, and the value of the preference is assessed as the difference between the maximum amount of the debt in the applicable period, and the amount owed on the relation-back day7.

'Good faith' defence

The 'good faith' defence which is provided for by s 588FG(2) of the Act, is available if you prove that:

you became a party to the transaction in good faith; and

at the time when you became a party: you had no reasonable grounds for suspecting that the company was insolvent at that time or would become insolvent; and a reasonable person in your circumstances would have had no such grounds for suspecting 8 ; and you provided valuable consideration under the transaction or changed your position in reliance on the transaction 9 .



For the purposes of s 588FG(2)(b), 'suspicion' has been interpreted by the courts to involve a feeling of apprehension or mistrust without sufficient evidence of actual and existing insolvency and must have been felt at the time at which the payment was made10.

Reasonable grounds for 'suspicion' include:

a history of late or unpaid sales and deliveries;

dishonoured payments;

the absence of transactions or orders over selective periods;

the negotiation of an instalment arrangement;

a request for extended credit terms;

provision of post-dated cheques; and

if the creditor had to issue a statutory demand to enforce payment.

What is the ultimate effect defence?

This defence requires the Court to consider the net or ultimate effect of the transaction, i.e. whether the transaction has ultimately decreased the net value of assets available to meet the competing demands of other creditors11.

Where it is claimed, for example, that a landlord's receipt of rent was an unfair preference, courts have held that the purpose of a payment by the tenant of rent in advance is to secure a continuing right of occupation, without which the tenant's business could not survive. Accordingly, when the "ultimate effect" of the transaction is considered, it may not be a preference.

Set off provisions

It may be possible to "set-off" an unfair preference claim where there have been mutual credits, debits and mutual dealings between the parties, such that a creditor may be able to have the preference payment set-off against money owed to it by the debtor company. A set-off cannot be claimed if the creditor had notice of the fact that the company was insolvent at the time of giving or receiving the credit from the company.

The Bankruptcy Act contains an equivalent provision for creditors who have had dealings with insolvent individuals.

How to manage exposure to unfair preference claims

The most obvious (but sometimes not the most practical) way to avoid an unfair preference claim is to avoid being a creditor, which means getting paid up front or cash-on-delivery.

If you are a creditor, then obtaining security from the debtor will help to avoid unfair preference claims, but only to the extent that the value of the security is more than the debt.

Appropriately drafted contracts with terms of trade and indemnities should be obtained; however, this will not assist you in resisting an unfair preference claim; rather, it will assist you to recoup money paid to settle an unfair preference claim.

Obtaining personal guarantees from the directors of the company can be invaluable. If the company goes into liquidation and you must repay a preference payment, you can usually claim the amount in question from the guarantors.

If you have a client or customer in financial difficulty and are concerned that a payment might later be clawed back as an unfair preference, or you receive a claim from a liquidator or trustee in bankruptcy, contact Olivia Roberts or John Warlow at McCarthy Durie Lawyers:

Olivia Roberts (Senior Associate): Oliviar@mdl.com.au / 07 3517 6388

John Warlow (Director): Johnw@mdl.com.au / 07 3002 7419

Both Olivia and John have considerable experience in insolvency and bankruptcy law.

