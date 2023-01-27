What is a voluntary administration? This video outlines the voluntary administration process and the key processes and options that can be taken.

In the video, you'll discover these key points:

  • The definition of a creditors voluntary liquidation
  • How the process of a creditors voluntary liquidation works
  • The roles and responsibilities of the liquidator
  • Possible outcomes
  • How Cathro & Partners can help with creditors voluntary liquidation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.