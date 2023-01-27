What is a voluntary administration? This video outlines the voluntary administration process and the key processes and options that can be taken.
In the video, you'll discover these key points:
- The definition of a creditors voluntary liquidation
- How the process of a creditors voluntary liquidation works
- The roles and responsibilities of the liquidator
- Possible outcomes
- How Cathro & Partners can help with creditors voluntary liquidation
