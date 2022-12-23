Swaab Insolvency Partner - Michael Hayter, is quoted in a featured article posted on Friday 16th December 2022 in Saturday's Sydney Morning Herald, dealing with the recovery of funds held by Christian Dior in the matter of Melissa Caddick.

A special thank you to Bruce Gleeson, Daniel Soire and the team at Jones Partners for entrusting the team at Swaab, headed up by Michael Hayter, with all of the legal work in his challenging administration of Melissa Caddick. There have been numerous successful contested and uncontested applications before the Court during 2022. We hope that 2023 brings even more recoveries to the Receivership and a substantial return to investors. Thank you to Kellie Van Munster - Senior Associate, who has assisted with the litigation and Renee Hinkelbein - Licenced Conveyancer & Paralegal who worked on the sale of the Dover Heights Property.

To read the full article click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Hayter, Partner

Phone: +61 2 9777 8310

Email: mkh@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.