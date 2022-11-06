self

On this episode of The Cut, Simon Cathro will be joined as co-host by Bob Jacobs from Auxilium Partners. Luke Furler, the head of Quantuma's Asia-Pacific region, speaks with Simon and Bob.

Quantuma is an independent advisory firm serving the needs of mid-market and corporate companies. In the episode, Simon and Bob will explore Luke's observations regarding insolvency in the Asian-Pacific market.

