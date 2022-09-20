What is a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation? This next video in our education series explains what a Creditor's Voluntary Liquidation is and how the process works. As registered liquidators, the team at Cathro and Partners have undertaken Creditor's Voluntary Liquidation engagements, both simple and complex and are happy to work through you or your client's circumstances on an obligation-free basis.

In the video, you'll discover these key points:

The definition of a creditors voluntary liquidation

How the process of a creditors voluntary liquidation works

The roles and responsibilities of the liquidator

Possible outcomes

How Cathro & Partners can help with creditors voluntary liquidation

