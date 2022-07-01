To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the fourth episode of 'The Cut', our host Simon
Cathro is joined by the chief investment officer of FEG recovery
funds for the attorney general department Stephen Humphries. In
this episode, we'll dive into Stephen's working life and
how his career journey brought him to work in FEG recovery
funding.
