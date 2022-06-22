The second video in our educational series discusses members' voluntary liquidation. This video will explain both the process of members' voluntary liquidation and why numerous companies may need to participate. Cathro & Partners' team of registered liquidators has handled both basic and complex voluntary liquidation engagements and are happy to work for you or your client on an obligation-free basis.
In the video, you'll discover these key points:
- The definition of a members' voluntary liquidation
- Why you may choose a members' voluntary liquidation
- The members' voluntary liquidation process
- The amount of time typically taken to complete the members' voluntary liquidation process
- How Cathro & Partners can help in members' voluntary liquidation
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.