Simon Cathro is joined by Chip Hoebeke, a US Insolvency Practitioner and Fellow of INSOL for our third episode of "The Cut". In this episode, Chip discusses the current economic circumstances in the United States of America. Chip also gives us an insight into the insolvency laws that exist in the US and what he expects the US economy will be in the next 6 to 12 months.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.