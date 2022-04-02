ARTICLE

Our new Podcast series, "The Cut" which interviews well known insolvency and restructuring personalities is being released, and our first guest is John Winter CEO of ARITA. We get to know who John is, what his role as CEO at ARITA involves and what he is passionate about for ARITA. John also discusses his view on the outlook for the economy and its impact on the insolvency and restructuring industry.

Please click here to view the video.

