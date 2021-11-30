ARTICLE

Australia: Michael Hayter appeared last night on the ABC News 7.30 Report, in an extensive interview on the need for stronger enforcement in the pre-insolvency industry

Before Richard Ludwig's company Cap Coast Telecom went bust, he and his pre-insolvency advisors smuggled more than $740,000 out of the business-ABC News

Michael Hayter appeared last night on the ABC News 7.30 Report, in an extensive interview on the need for stronger enforcement in the pre-insolvency industry. The interview relates to the circumstances in which two pre-insolvency advisors and a director were convicted of various offenses and received prison sentences after Michael Hayter successfully conducted legal proceedings against them on behalf of the liquidator of Cap Coast Telecom.

To watch the full ABC News 7.30 Report interview click here

