02 June 2021 by John Carrello

In April of this year, we published an article discussing insolvent trading and dealing with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). In the video below, John Carrello from our Western Australia office outlines how things are never as simple as they seem and discusses what you should look out for if you find yourself in this position.

Find the article following the link below.

https://briferrier.com.au/news/so-you-have-done-a-deal-with-the-ato-to-pay-your-companys-debt-by-instalments-and-think-it-is-now-so

