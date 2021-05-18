ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

KordaMentha's Scott Langdon was invited as a guest to the Fear and Greed podcast to discuss the current business environment in Australia and the challenges facing organisations coming out of hibernation.

In the interview, Scott Langdon talks with Fear and Greed about the widely predicted "insolvency cliff" which he believes has not and will not come.

Scott also discusses the challenges facing businesses coming out of hibernation, suggesting that conflicting views and a lack of alignment between shareholders and boards could be one of the biggest risks facing many organisations moving forward.

Click here to listen to the full interview.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.