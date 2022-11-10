ARTICLE

The legal profession is one that has been largely resistant to change. For years, the way things were done was the way they were always done, and there was no incentive to rock the boat. However, with the advent of digitisation, that is all starting to change. Digitisation is the process of converting information into a digital format. This can be anything from scanned documents to PDFs to digital audio files.

There are many benefits to digitising documents, both for lawyers and their clients. First and foremost, it helps to save time. Rather than having to sift through physical files, everything can be stored electronically and accessed with just a few clicks. This also makes it easier to share documents with other parties involved in a case, whether they be co-counsel, opposing counsel, or experts. Moreover, digitised documents are less likely to get lost or damaged, as they can be backed up on secure servers. Finally, digitisation can help lawyers to better organise their case files and keep track of deadlines.

The Process of Digitisation

While the benefits of digitisation are clear, the process of digitising documents can seem daunting, especially for those who are not particularly tech-savvy. However, there are now many companies including Law In Order that offer document scanning and digitisation services. These companies use high-speed scanners to scan physical documents and convert them into digital formats such as PDFs or TIFFs. They can also provide Optical Character Recognition (OCR) services, which converts scanned images of text into editable text files. This is an important service for lawyers as it allows them to search for key terms within a document and makes it easier to extract relevant information.

Once the documents have been scanned and converted into a digital format, they can then be stored on a secure server. These services typically come with encryption capabilities to further protect sensitive information.

The next step in the process is document indexing. Document indexing is important for retrieving information as it establishes the speed and accuracy with which information and documents can be retrieved when required. It provides a link from the index to the documents making it easier to locate and retrieve information. Our team are able to organise your documents according to your requirements – according to an index, your own draft or one created by us. We can make these files easy-to-navigate by adding hyperlinks to your index or creating bookmarks if your files need to be consolidated to PDF. Alternatively, we can also rename your files so that they are easy to reference and locate, by simply looking at the file list in your file manager application instead of having to open each document. These methods can enhance the speed and accuracy with which you are able to retrieve your documents.

We are also able to provide databases of your documents in the form of a Microsoft Access database or even as simple as an Excel spreadsheet or .csv file. These databases are often created through the task of objective coding or indexing etc. Alternatively, if you simply require client timesheets, bank statements or any other similar documents converted to an editable format, our team at Law In Order can assist with this.

Our team can also help convert PDF documents to an editable Word format by utilizing simple edits to correct basic alignment, numbering, general text formatting, create table of contents, adding footnotes or references etc. In addition, they can assist in the removal of sensitive information by using Adobe PDF software to apply redactions throughout a document.

Other tasks such as reading through scanned documents to connect the primary invoice, receipt, or statements to its relevant entry in a general ledger, through a process of careful reading, calculations, and using context to locate the correct document is a service we also provide at Law In Order.

There is no doubt that digitisation is the way of the future. The legal profession is slowly but surely starting to embrace this change, as more and more firms recognise the benefits that digitisation has to offer. From saving time and increasing efficiency to better organisation and increased security, digitisation is sure to revolutionise the way lawyers work—for the better.