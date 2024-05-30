In this episode of TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah, we welcome our very first special guest, Linda Tapiolas, who will join us on a journey through the issues you need to consider to get your trust resolutions right. Travel to TaxLand with us via Spotify or Apple Podcasts to learn more.

Click here to listen to the podcast

