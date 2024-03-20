In the first episode of SMSFs with CGW, private clients partners Scott Hay-Bartlem and Clinton Jackson chat about the proposed tax on super balances over $3 million, also known as the Div 296 Tax. Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

