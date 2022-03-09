ARTICLE

At Swaab we celebrate all women, in all their diversities. We embrace their facets and intersections of faith, race, ethnicity, gender or sexual identity, or disability. We celebrate those who came before us, those who stand beside us now, and those who will come after.

The global theme for International Women's Day in 2022 is 'Changing Climates: Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow'. This year's theme is all about recognising and amplifying the important role women and girls around the world play in addressing climate change.

This year's International Women's Day (IWD) challenges us to do exactly that: #BreakTheBias and imagine a world where difference is valued and celebrated. A world free from bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. For more information click here

