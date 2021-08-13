This article was first published in the August 2021 edition of The Law Society of NSW Journal, and is available here.

The end of the 2020 / 21 financial year marked the end of the first full cycle of reporting against the Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth).

The Modern Slavery Act requires organisations registered or carrying on business in Australia and with a consolidated revenue of at least $100 million to report annually on how they are addressing the risks of modern slavery in their supply chain and operations (referred to colloquially as 'Modern Slavery Statements'). These reports are lodged on a publicly accessible register held and managed by Australian Border Force (the 'Register').

The first round of statements reflect a widely variable level of engagement with the issues. Some organisations have gone to extensive lengths to understand their supply chain and the risks that lie within it, to engage with suppliers, and to seek to mitigate, ameliorate and address any concerns. Others have barely scratched the surface. While this was to be expected, it is also expected that reporting entities embark on a process of continuous improvement. Engagement and demonstrable progress in the second reporting period will be critical.

This article outlines common first steps reflected in Modern Slavery Statements on the Register and explores considerations for strategic engagement by organisations with the issues over the next reporting period.

