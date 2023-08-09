ARTICLE

In episode six of season two of "The Cut", Founder & Managing Principal, Simon Cathro, speaks with Andrew Jolliffe, Director of Asia Pacific Region - HTL Property about the pub and hospitality sector.

They discuss the active market in the sector, the background of HTL Property, and the opportunity they saw in creating a boutique brokerage organization focused on transactions.

Tune in to learn more about the dynamics of the pub and hospitality industry and the factors that have contributed to its success.

What you'll learn about:

[03:37] Fragmentation in the pub sector

[06:09] The role of pubs in communities

[08:41] Pubs as corporate assets

[11:23] Multi-use

[15:28] Embracing technology in pubs

[19:11] Tourism sector performance

[20:01] Gearing and portfolio management

[24:19] Management failures in insolvency

[27:17] Financial performance and business management

[32:49] Community in the pub sector

[36:31] Resilience of the hotel industry

