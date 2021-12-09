ARTICLE

In the media

Omicron raises concerns for GPs managing COVID-positive patients With general practice expected to take a leading role in caring for mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19, questions persist as to whether there are the necessary supports in place (30 November 2021). More...

Vaccine mandate to be expanded 'to protect vulnerable Queenslanders' Queensland will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all staff at state and private schools, childcare centres, correctional facilities and airports, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says (30 November 2021). More...

Abuse and violence: Working with our patients in general practice (White Book) The RACGP has launched the fifth edition of Abuse and violence: Working with our patients in general practice (White Book) (30 November 2021). Developed by GPs and experts and based on current evidence base, the White Book is designed to be a practical and valuable resource for health professionals.

General practice data and electronic clinical decision support Due 18 February 2022. The Department of Health is undertaking a two-stage consultation process to inform thinking around primary health care data and the use of electronic clinical decision support systems in primary health care. The two topics have been combined into a single Issues Paper given the overlap in stakeholders and links between primary health care data and eCDS in the broader health care ecosystem. More...

