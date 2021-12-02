In the media

Anaphylaxis: ED visits up by 51 percent, new care standard released

The Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care has released the first national standard of care for patients with anaphylaxis (24 November 2021). More...

Queenslander fined over COVID claims

Claims that a homeopathic product could be used to treat and prevent COVID-19 have earned a Queenslander a $2,664 fine from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (25 November 2021). More...

'National one-stop-shop' consultations for health and medical research platform

The Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Healthcare is conducting consultations on a national online portal for all health and medical research which will make it easier for researchers, industry representatives and sponsors to find, conduct, participate and invest in research in Australia. Register your interest to get updates on the consultations and how you can be involved. More...

Cases

BMS v Pharmacy Board of Australia [2021] QCAT 369

PROFESSIONS AND TRADES - health care professionals - pharmaceutical chemist - licenses and registrations - where the applicant is registered as a pharmacist - where the Pharmacy Board of Australia made decisions resulting in imposition of conditions on the applicant's registration - where the conditions were imposed after the Board formed a reasonable belief that the applicant suffered from an impairment - whether the practitioner suffers from an impairment

Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (Queensland) 2009 Qld s 3, s 3A, s 4, s 5, s 125, s 126, s 127, s 178, s 179.

Health Ombudsman v XHC [2021] QCAT 373

PROFESSIONS AND TRADES - health care professionals - nurses - disciplinary proceedings - where the respondent is a registered nurse - where the respondent pleaded guilty to an offence of making child exploitation material - whether such conduct should be characterised as professional misconduct - what sanction should be imposed

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW TRIBUNALS - Queensland civil and administrative tribunal - whether a non-publication order should be made anonymising the respondent

Health Ombudsman Act 2013 Qld s 103, s 104, s 107; Health Practitioner Regulation National Law 2009 Qld s 5, s 226

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2009 Qld s 66.

Legislation

Mitochondrial Donation Law Reform (Maeve's Law) Bill 2021

HR 25/11/2021 - amends the: Prohibition of Human Cloning for Reproduction Act 2002, Research Involving Human Embryos Act 2002 and Research Involving Human Embryos Regulations 2017 to allow for the use of permitted mitochondrial donation techniques under a specified mitochondrial donation licence for the purposes of certain research and training, and in clinical settings; and Freedom of Information Act 1982, Prohibition of Human Cloning for Reproduction Act 2002, Research Involving Human Embryos Act 2002, Research Involving Human Embryos Regulations 2017 and Therapeutic Goods (Excluded Goods) Determination 2018 to make consequential and technical amendments.

