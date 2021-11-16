ARTICLE

In the media

Is Australia's surgical regulation only skin-deep?

Anyone having elective surgery in Australia might reasonably assume the doctor assigned to slice and dice their flesh has undergone rigorous training (11 November 2021). More...

Report calls for transparency on mental health discrimination

The Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC) has called for more transparency from insurers in relation to their use of actuarial and statistical data. PIAC made the recommendations in a report today called Mental Health Discrimination in Insurance (08 November 2021). More...

'The wrong box may have been ticked': Bureaucratic bungle adds to mother's grief after stillbirth

Marcella Brassett says a disagreement between Centrelink and a hospital about whether her son was stillborn or briefly took one breath has added to her trauma. Now she is calling for more investment into stillbirths and neonatal deaths (08 November 2021). More...

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (SPIKEVAX) - provisional determination granted for proposed use in children and booster shot for adults under evaluation

The Australian Government has accepted all 38 recommendations from a review into COVID-19 outbreaks in residential aged care facilities (02 November 2021). More...

TGA discussion paper: Potential for mandatory reporting of medical device adverse events by healthcare facilities in Australia

Stakeholders are invited to review the discussion paper and provide their feedback using the online survey. Closing date: 13 December 2021. More...

Mandatory vaccines needed for all health care workers

AMA Queensland and the Australian Salaried Medical Officers' Federation Queensland have backed the ban on unvaccinated employees in public hospitals, which comes into force today, saying it's necessary to protect patients and staff and will potentially save lives. The State Government has mandated that all public hospital employees must now be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue working in the sector (November 2021). More...

