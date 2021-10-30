In the media

Australians on board with vaccine passport

Services Australia is to make it easier for Australians to travel overseas with the launch of its new vaccine passport from 19 October. The Minister said the international certificate met the new global standard specified by the International Civil Aviation Organization and conformed with World Health Organization guidance (18 October 2021). More...

What is Australia's potential new COVID treatment?

Half a million doses of the oral antiviral candidate could become available from next year, pending TGA approval (15 October 2021). More...

Health sector urged to lead climate action

Australia needs to frame climate change as a health issue first and foremost, according to Australian researchers, authors of a Perspective published by the Medical Journal of Australia (19 October 2021). More...

Queensland

Specialist doctors fear Queensland response to surging cases will leave hospitals understaffed

Queensland is bracing for a surge in cases when borders ease, but one policy has left specialist doctors uneasy. Specialist doctors in Brisbane fear a proposed strategy to limit the movement of clinicians between hospitals "when Covid hits" will leave hospitals alarmingly understaffed (20 October 2021). More...

Legislation

Bills

COVID-19 Vaccination Status (Prevention of Discrimination) Bill 2021

Senate - 21 October 2021 - The COVID-19 Vaccination Status (Prevention of Discrimination) Bill 2021 (the bill) prohibits the Commonwealth, States and Territories and other government and non-government entities from discriminating on the basis of whether a person has had a COVID vaccination, in the provision of goods, services and facilities and also in employment, education, accommodation and sport.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.