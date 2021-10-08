In the media

$90 million to help Australians live longer and healthier lives

The Australian Government is opening two medical research grant rounds, worth $90 million to help accelerate Australian-led genomics and cardiovascular research (30 September 2021). More...

New hope for Australians living with brain cancer

Australians living with the most common and deadliest form of brain cancer will be given new hope. Thanks to a patient-focused clinical trial for Australians with Glioblastoma Multiforme (30 September 2021). More...

Cardiovascular disease deaths continue to fall, however 1.2 million Australians affected by heart, stroke or vascular disease

A new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare shows that 1.2 million Australian adults had one or more conditions related to heart, stroke or vascular disease in 2017-18. Modifiable risk factors such as smoking, insufficient physical activity and uncontrolled high blood pressure are putting millions more at risk (29 September 2021). More...

Colleges announce new rural GP anaesthesia qualification

From 2023, GPs in rural and remote Australia will be able to access a new rural generalist anaesthesia qualification, thanks to a collaboration between the RACGP, ACRRM and the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (29 September 2021). More...

Queensland

Researchers target key protein to fight inflammatory disease

For the first time, researchers have identified key molecules within the immune system that may help fight the inflammation that drives chronic diseases including cancers, sepsis and brain disease (28 September 2021). More...

Tissue-engineered prostate tumours shed light on cancer spread

QUT-led research on the interaction between prostate cancer cells and the tumour microenvironment has shed more light on the propensity of some types of prostate cancer to metastasize to bone more readily than other types (28 September 2021). More...

