In the media

New strategy and research centre to support Australians with eating disorders

For the first time, Australia has a 10-year strategy which will guide critical research and transform how we treat and care for nearly one million Australians who suffer from bulimia, anorexia and other eating disorders (21 September 2021). More...

New report looks at the impacts of dementia in Australia

Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the number of people living with it is continuing to increase, according to a new report from the AIHW. Dementia poses a substantial heath, aged care and societal challenge and in 2018–19, $3 billion of health and aged care spending was directly attributable to dementia (20 September 2021). More...

Improving diagnosis for hepatitis C patients

To help improve the treatment times of those with hepatitis C, the Australian Government will fund a new national point-of-care testing program that can confirm active hepatitis C infections within an hour and allow treatment to begin immediately (20 September 2021). More...

Queensland

Airflow issues to blame for Princess Alexandra virus outbreak

The long-awaited report into two COVID-19 virus clusters that spread out of the Princess Alexandra Hospital's infectious disease ward earlier this year has found inadequate ventilation was most likely to blame (22 September 2021). More...

Mandatory COVID vaccinations not ruled out for teachers, childcare workers

Up to one in three police officers are yet to receive a COVID vaccination despite a mandatory jab deadline in just 12 days (22 September 2021). More...

