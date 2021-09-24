In the media

AMA calls for legal protections for general practices that wish to mandate vaccination

The AMA has called on National Cabinet to act urgently on nationally consistent public health orders for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all healthcare workers and said legal protection should also be given to healthcare employers who mandate vaccinations for all their staff (16 September 2021). More...

$472 million investment in Australia's health and medical research future

To further support Australia's world-leading medical researchers, the Australian Government will invest almost half a billion dollars in funding for health and medical research (14 September 2021). More...

Australia bucked global mortality trend in 2020: AIHW

But while there were fewer deaths than expected, the pandemic still had profound effects on healthcare and general practice. Broad details of the pandemic's impact on general practice are outlined in the report, including the catalysing effect of the pandemic on telehealth (13 September 2021). More...

Stay of execution for image-based prescribing

The Department of Health has extended the deadline for image-based prescribing arrangements to 31 December 2021. Unfortunately, it's not so straightforward for most non-GP specialists, whose software is not currently ePrescribing compliant. And it potentially leaves them with no remote prescribing capabilities when imaged-based prescribing ends (13 September 2021). More...

Queensland

Tender issued for new Cairns Hospital mental health unit

Queensland Health is now calling for tenders to build a new mental health unit as part of the ongoing expansion of Cairns Hospital (17 September 2021). More...

Queensland becomes fifth Australian state to legalise voluntary euthanasia

Terminally ill Queenslanders will be able to legally access drugs to end their suffering as voluntary euthanasia laws pass (16 September 2021). More...

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.