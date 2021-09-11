In the media

Scheme to compensate for vaccine reactions

Services Australia is to administer a new scheme from Monday (6 September) compensating members of the public who lose income due to an adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine. Services Australia's COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Scheme would offer protection to Australians receiving a Therapeutic Goods Administration approved COVID-19 vaccine, no matter where the vaccination occurred (30 August 2021). More...

Breakthrough PBS listings to benefit thousands of Australians

From 1 September 2021, thousands of Australians living with schizophrenia, liver disease, lymphoma and anaphylaxis will have access to new treatments through new and amended listings on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) (29 August 2021). More...

Queensland

Chief Health Officer's 'extraordinary' powers extended for eight more months

Queensland's Chief Health Officer's powers to force cities into lockdown and close state borders will be extended, while a push for an independent oversight body failed (02 September 2021). More...

Land located for satellite hospitals

The Palaszczuk Government is another step closer to delivering a key election commitment with sites announced for new satellite hospitals in Caboolture, Pine Rivers, Redlands, and the Gold Coast (01 September 2021). More...

Mandatory vaccinations for all health care workers

AMA Queensland and the Australian Salaried Medical Officers' Federation Queensland have called for mandatory vaccinations for all workers in the health care system, with a survey finding Queensland doctors overwhelmingly support the move (01 September 2021). More...

Practice and Regulation

Queensland

End of life law for clinicians

The ELLC training program, designed by ACHLR members from QUT has launched 10 new and updated training modules for doctors, medical students, nurses, and allied and other health professionals (including paramedics and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health professionals). The free training program relates to the law relating to end of life decision-making. The course can be accessed for free here (August 2021).

