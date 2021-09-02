ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the media

Breakthrough PBS listings to benefit thousands of Australians

From 1 September 2021, thousands of Australians living with schizophrenia, liver disease, lymphoma and anaphylaxis will have access to new treatments through new and amended listings on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) (29 August 2021). More...

New research evaluates impact of COVID-19 travel bans

Australian scientists have modelled a way to determine how many cases of COVID-19 could be travelling on any international flight, based on data from the first six months of the pandemic, which could help Australian authorities make decisions about incoming international travel (25 August 2021). More...

$79 million to turn ideas into new treatments

The Australian Government is providing $79 million to help turn research and innovation projects into life-saving medical devices, medicines and digital health technologies (24 August 2021). More...

Bad backs costing us big bucks

More money was spent on musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoarthritis and back pain, than any other disease, condition or injury in Australia, suggests a new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (25 August 2021). More...

Solution sought for people in COVID vaccine limbo

People who have received two different COVID-19 vaccines – eg an initial dose of AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer – are not being acknowledged as fully vaccinated on the Australian Immunisation Register (24 August 2021). More...

Queensland

Hay fever grass pollens have tripled in Brisbane, study shows, and it could be related to climate change

A new Queensland peer-reviewed study has found climate change could be influencing an increase in one of the major hay fever allergens in Australia, prompting calls for further research to be conducted. Nearly one in five people in Australia suffer from hay fever, according to latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (25 August 2021). More...

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.