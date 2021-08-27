ARTICLE

In the media

Australian families encouraged to tuck into Science Week with a healthy and sustainable challenge

A digital lunchbox launched by Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, aims to get people thinking about making both healthy and sustainable food choices and what they might be eating in the future (20 August 2021). More...

$79 million to turn brilliant ideas into new treatments

The Australian Government is investing $79 million in medical research and innovation projects to develop new medical devices, medicines, and digital health technologies, which will benefit Australians who need them (20 August 2021). More...

We can prevent health harms with quick action on climate

AMA President called for an ambitious national response to climate change at Better Futures Forum, with recommendations to government: Facilitate an active transition to renewable energy; develop a national climate change and health strategy to enable mitigation, adaptation and preparedness; and clearly communicate the health benefits of climate action (19 August 2021). More...

Valvular heart disease rising rapidly, says report

Rates of valvular heart disease that could lead to serious complications are rising rapidly, according to Australian cardiovascular experts (16 August 2021). More...

Queensland

Mater Mothers' gets the scoop on what matters most to mums

Quality-of-life data collected from women before and after childbirth at Mater Mothers' Hospital in Queensland is helping the healthcare provider advance towards value-based maternity care (20 August 2021). More...

Doctor reprimanded after leaving 47 cms of cable inside patient during procedure

A Queensland doctor who specialises in vein and cosmetic procedures has been reprimanded after leaving 47 centimetres of fibre optic cable inside a patient (19 August 2021). More...

