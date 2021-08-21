In the media

Is private health dying?

An online panel discussion at the AMA's recent National Conference addressed a myriad of issues facing Australia's private health system in a forum. The AMA is modelling what an independent private health insurance regulator might look like with a focus on maintaining value for patients, clinical autonomy for doctors and having the capacity to drive reforms involving all players (13 August 2021).

Climate change report highlights risk to health of Australians

The AMA is alarmed at the IPCC's latest findings on dangerously rising global temperatures and is warning government inaction on climate change risks the health of Australians (12 August 2021).

Cardiac contraindications for Pfizer, fast testing

New advice on detecting and treating rare instances of myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA jabs has emerged, while the pathologists' college has partially relented on rapid covid testing during outbreaks (10 August 2021).

No-fault indemnity should apply to all vaccines: RACGP

The call comes more than six weeks after the Prime Minister announced the scheme, for which details are still yet to emerge. The RACGP has stated the development and implementation of a no-fault vaccine injury compensation scheme should extend to all vaccines listed on the National Immunisation schedule, not just those approved for COVID-19 (10 August 2021).

Mental health our fasted-growing hospital admission

The Australian Medical Association has warned that despite additional investment in the last Budget, chronic underfunding of existing frontline services and a lack of psychiatrists is besetting a mental health sector struggling to cope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic (06 August 2021).

Lymphoma patients to benefit from new cancer therapy

Australians suffering from a rare type of blood cancer will now have access to a highly specialised CAR-T cell therapy, as the Morrison Government continues to invest in medical breakthroughs and new therapies that save lives and improve lives (05 August 2021).

